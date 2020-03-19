Publishing convention BookExpo postponed to late July

1  of  106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ark City closing some public facilities Atwood United Methodist Church Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Central Community Church, services cancelled Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood - Immanuel United Church of Christ Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Countryside Christian Church Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Immanuel Baptist Church Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Riverlawn Christian Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Publishing convention BookExpo postponed to late July

Entertainment

by: HILLEL ITALIE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This May 28, 2015 file photo shows attendees at the HarperCollins Publishers booth during BookExpo America in New York. Publishing’s annual national convention, BookExpo, has been postponed until July. Organizers cited concerns about the coronavirus in rescheduling the gathering, originally scheduled to take place in late May at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Publishing’s annual national convention, BookExpo, has been pushed back from May to July. Organizers cited concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

“Reedpop has been closely monitoring the outbreak of COVID-19 in New York and around the country and following the guidance of health officials,” Reedpop announced Thursday, adding that BookCon, the fan-based event that follows BookExpo, also has been postponed. Both will take place at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan.

The new July 22-26 meeting time presumes that attendees can travel from other parts of the country by then and that bookstores currently closed because of the virus will be reopened. Penguin Random House, the country’s largest publisher, had announced Wednesday that it would not be attending BookExpo and told The Associated Press on Thursday that the change in date would not affect its decision. A Simon & Schuster spokesman said Thursday that the company was “reviewing its options.”

Originally planned for late May, BookExpo and BookCon also will overlap with the San Diego-based Comic-Con, scheduled for July 23-26.

Started more 70 years ago, the publishing convention traditionally draws tens of thousands of editors, authors, agents, booksellers and librarians. But publishers for years had already questioned its necessity in the digital age and have reduced their presence on the convention floor.

On Thursday, BookExpo and BookCon events director Jenny Martin acknowledged the uncertainty around the convention.

“We are committed to running a show for this industry and the fans this year. What will that show look like? We are not exactly sure yet,” Martin said in a statement. “But we believe we will be on the other side of this and ready to get together and do what we love to do: discover, discuss, celebrate and connect through books. If the situation changes again between now and July, we will change along with it.”

