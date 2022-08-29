HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas State Fair starts on Sept. 9 and ends on Sept 18. However, the fair says the best deal on Midway rides is happening now.

Midway Wristbands

The fair says you can enjoy unlimited rides on select days with a Midway Wristband for only $30 if purchased by Aug. 31.

There are 6 wristband events during the 2022 Fair; Sept. 9, 13,14,15,16, 18. Carnival hours vary each day.

The regular price for the wristband will jump to $35 starting Sept. 1. For more information on Midway Wristband, click here.

The fair says for comparison, most “big kid” rides take 3-4 tickets, and a sheet of 20 tickets costs $25 during the fair. This means you can either have 5-6 rides for $25 or unlimited for $30.

Advance Ride Ticket Sheets

The fair says Midway Ride Ticket sheets are only $20 when purchased by Sept. 8. Each sheet has 20 tickets and can be used any day of the fair. Purchase your ride sheet voucher online now to save. During the fair, ride sheets are available for $25. For more on Advance Ride Ticket Sheets, click here.