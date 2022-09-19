The new tv season gets underway Monday on NBC with the season premiere of “The Voice” and the series premiere of “Quantum Leap.” It’s an updated version of the 90s time travel adventure series.

Series star Raymond Lee plays Ben song, a physicist who restarts the quantum leap project and makes his own ill-timed jump into the past.

“It’s been 30 years, so there’s definitely been a lot of changes, advancements in technology,” he said.

Lee says it’s mindblowing for his 3-year-old daughter to see daddy on the side of a building.

“She’s 3 and a half and walking up to the building, she was was like, ‘What are you doing up there, daddy?’ It was like the most precious expression, and I felt the same way. What am I doing up there?”

If you saw “Top Gun: Maverick” and were watching closely, you saw Raymond Lee. He played the pilot with the call sign “Yale” in that box office hit.

“Quantum Leap” debuts at 9 p.m. Monday, right after the season premiere of “The Voice” at 7 p.m. with a new coach, Camila Cabello.