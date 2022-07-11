WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Reba McEntire is headed to Wichita with Terri Clark on Saturday, November 19, Intrust Bank Arena announced Monday. It is part of a 17-city tour.

“I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” Reba said. “We had so much fun in the spring, and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!”

Tickets for the concert will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. through Select-A-Seat, by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328) or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office.

Reba fans can access a special fan presale starting Tuesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. local time by signing up for Reba’s email list. Fans must be signed up by 11:59 p.m. CT on Monday, July 11, to receive the presale code. The presale code will be emailed out on Tuesday morning before the presale.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

Reba has 35 No. 1 hits under her belt.