WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — “Rent” is coming to the Crown Uptown Theatre in Wichita.

The Crown Arts Collaborative (CAC), a nonprofit with a mission of returning theatre and art to the historic Crown Uptown Theatre, is kicking off its 2022 theatrical season with the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical.

From Friday, April 29, to Sunday, May 22, audiences will be able to enjoy the musical on Fridays and Saturdays starting at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

“Rent” has been a pop-cultural phenomenon since it debuted in 1996. The musical takes place in the East Village of New York City and follows one year in the life of impoverished, artistic friends who navigate their bohemian world under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. “Rent” won the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

“Rent is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today,” reads the Crown Uptown Theatre’s website.

Tickets for “Rent” can be purchased with dinner or with the show only. Adult admission ranges from $40-45 for dinner and a show or $25-30 for the show only. There are senior, military, and student discounts available, as well as CAC’s seasonal ticket package.

Doors open 1.5 hours prior to showtime for dinner and drinks. ‘Dinner & Show’ tickets must be purchased prior to the day of the show.

Dinner will be provided by Wichita Subs & More. They will be serving three meal options: slow-braised Mississippi pot roast, garlic parmesan chicken, or a vegan black bean meatloaf. These will be served on a bed of basmati rice and green beans.

For this production of “Rent”, CAC has partnered with two Wichita nonprofits: Positive Directions, which will receive 15% of ticket sales the first two Sundays and Hunter Health Clinic, which will receive 15% of ticket sales the final two Sundays.

To purchase a ticket, visit the Crown Uptown Theatre’s website or call the box office at 316-612-7696.