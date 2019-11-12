Report: Entire ‘Days of Our Lives’ cast released from contracts

The cast of the long-running daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives” has been released from their contracts.

TVLine reported the news on Tuesday, adding that NBC has not canceled the show outright.

It was reported that since the show shoots months in advance, there are enough episodes already completed to air through summer 2020.

If NBC does renew “Days”, production could resume in March, but, by releasing the entire cast from their contracts, there is no guarantee of who would return.

If the show is renewed for its 56th season, all the actors would have to renegotiate new contracts.

“Days of Our Lives” began airing on Nov. 8, 1965.

NBC has not commented on the report.

