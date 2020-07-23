Retro ‘Jeopardy!’ a hit, vintage episodes to air for several more weeks on KSN

If you have been watching ‘Jeopardy’ this week on KSN at 4:30 p.m., you may have noticed something a bit different.
On Monday, the show kicked off a series of retro episodes all starting from the first in 1984. The show has been airing reruns for weeks, but host Alex Trebek has been back to introduce the shows.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, ratings have been a hit, and many viewers on Twitter expressed their excitement for the older episodes.
In Nielsen overnight ratings from 44 metered markets, Monday’s show was up across the board from “Jeopardy’s” July 2019 average. Last year, the show was airing new episodes.
Earlier this week, Alex Trebek says he’s responding well to treatment for pancreatic cancer and expects to mark his two-year survival next February. The host says his doctor is counting on that milestone, so he is too. Trebek also said he expects to continue hosting the quiz show.
