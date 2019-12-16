Review: Greta Gerwig’s ‘Little Women’ is a new classic

1  of  133
Closings and Delays
Abilene - USD 435 Aging Products Inc. Aldersgate United Methodist Church Andover - USD 385 Andover Senior Center Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Asbury Church Attica - USD 511 Augusta - USD 402 Augusta New Generation Learning Center Augusta Senior Center Basic Beginnings Belle Plaine - USD 357 Berean Academy Buhler - USD 313 Butler County Transit Canton-Galva - USD 419 Central Christian Acdmy - Wichita Centre - USD 397 Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation Chapman - USD 473 Chase County - USD 284 Cheney - USD 268 Circle - USD 375 Classical School of Wichita Clearwater - USD 264 Conway Springs - USD 356 Cornerstone Classical - Salina Derby - St. Mary Elementary Derby - USD 260 Derby Faith Lutheran Preschool Derby Jack and Jill Preschool Douglass Public Schools - USD 396 Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh - USD 410 El Dorado - USD 490 Eldorado Senior Center Ell-Saline - USD 307 Elyria Christian - McPherson Eureka - USD 389 Fairfield - USD 310 Flinthills - USD 492 Friendship Meals - Anthony Friendship Meals - Hutchinson Goddard - USD 265 Goessel - USD 411 Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Haysville - USD 261 Haysville Krayola Korner Haysville Peachwood Early Learning Center Haysville River Church Academy Herington - USD 487 Hesston - USD 460 Hillsboro Senior Center Holy Cross Lutheran - Wichita Hutchinson - USD 308 Inman - USD 448 Interlocal Learning Center #618 Kansas Department Revenue-Taxation Office - Wichita Kingman-Norwich - USD 331 Little River - USD 444 Madison-Virgil - USD 386 Maize - USD 266 Marion-Florence - USD 408 McPherson - St. Joseph Elementary McPherson - USD 418 Moscow Public Schools - USD 209 Moundridge - USD 423 Mulvane - USD 263 Newton - USD 373 Nickerson - USD 309 North Ottawa County - USD 239 Peabody Senior Center Peabody-Burns - USD 398 Pretty Prairie - USD 311 Remington-Whitewater - USD 206 Renwick - USD 267 Rose Hill Public Schools - USD 394 Rural Vista - USD 481 Salina Area Technical College Satanta - USD 507 Sedgwick County Zoo Sedgwick Public Schools - USD 439 Smoky Valley - USD 400 Solomon - USD 393 Southeast Of Saline - USD 306 St. Ceceilia - Haysville St. Peter Catholic School Schulte Sterling - USD 376 Turon Friendship Meals Twin Valley - USD 240 Valley Center - USD 262 Valley Center Public Library Wichita - Life Prep Academy Wichita - The Independent School Wichita - Trinity Academy Wichita - USD 259 Wichita Accent Studio Music Academy Wichita Adult Day Services Wichita Adventist Christian Acad. Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Broadway Singers Wichita Cairn Health Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Catholic Diocese of Wichita Wichita Catholic Schools Wichita Central Community Preschool Wichita Collegiate Wichita Discovery Place Wichita Discovery Place Preschool Wichita East Heights UMC Preschool Wichita Erin is Hope Foundation Wichita First United Methodist Church Wichita Head Start & Early Head Start Wichita Honey Tree Branches and Academy Wichita Independent Living Resource Center Wichita Joyful Noise Academy Wichita Kansas Children's Service League Wichita Kansas Humane Society Wichita Kidslink Christian Preschool Wichita Meals and Wheels Wichita Medical Loan Closet Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita NexStep Adult Education Wichita Orion Parklane Wichita People First Services Wichita Primrose School East and West Wichita Red Barn Child Care Wichita Rolph Literary Academy/Fundmental Learning Center Wichita The Looking Glass Wichita West Heights Preschool Wichita Westwood Preschool Wichita Young World Dance Studio

Review: Greta Gerwig’s ‘Little Women’ is a new classic

Entertainment

by: LINDSEY BAHR, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This image released by Sony Pictures shows, Emma Watson, from left, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan and Eliza Scanlen in a scene from “Little Women.” (Wilson Webb/Sony Pictures via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There is a wild urgency to Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” that hardly seems possible for a film based on a 150-year-old book. But such is the magic of combining Louisa May Alcott’s enduring story of those four sisters with Gerwig’s deliciously feisty, evocative and clear-eyed storytelling that makes this “Little Women” a new classic.

While no shortage of “Little Women” adaptations exist, Gerwig makes hers modern and sharp, while still adhering to its traditional roots. And in playing a bit with the chronology and instilling depth and nuance where many films have instead chosen shortcuts, Gerwig has made the most full-realized interpretation of this well-worn material for one simple reason: She lets Amy, Beth, Jo and Meg grow up.

Of course others have too, but it usually comes at the end of the film as more of a coda which can’t help but feel somewhat melancholy: It’s the death of childhood, after all, when dreams are dashed, reality steps in, practicality trumps romantic fantasies and, most crushingly for many a “Little Women” fan, Amy ends up with Laurie.

Gerwig flips Alcott’s narrative to allow her characters to be women first, instead of children. Jo (Saoirse Ronan) is introduced when she is already on her own trying to be a writer and making compromises all over the place (with her rate, her name, which she declines to use on her stories, and what her characters do). Meg (Emma Watson) is living her life with two kids, a husband and a yearning for finer things. Beth (Eliza Scanlen) is still at home. And Amy (Florence Pugh) is in Paris with Aunt March (Meryl Streep) studying to paint and strategically plotting out a future that involves a wealthy husband.

In their adult present, Gerwig finds thematically similar chapters in their past to flash back to. Don’t worry, all the classics are there (Christmas morning, the dance, the ice skating and the hair dramas among them). These are always in warmer tones, while the present has a bluish starkness. This structure is a bold choice and one that those only passively or not at all familiar with “Little Women” may find disorienting at first. But using the past to reveal and illuminate things about the present makes for a richer experience overall.

For one, it untethers Jo from Laurie (Timothee Chalamet, so excellent in subtly yearning for an unrequited love). That perplexing love triangle suddenly makes more sense. In fact, the characters all get a little freedom from romance. Love is part of the story, and thank goodness Gerwig has cast actors like James Norton as John Brooke and Louis Garrel as Friedrich Bhaer who make the case that Laurie isn’t the only appealing choice in this world, but the quest for freedom (which only comes with money) is the real driving motivation for the March girls, who have never felt quite so alive as in these actors’ hands.

Ronan plays Jo as feral and difficult: She’s not only crawling out of her own female skin, but the time she has had the misfortune of being alive in. The affection that you feel for her relationship with her sisters comes not from rose-colored mushiness but from the fact that this film authentically captures how siblings, even female siblings, actually are. These March girls are wild: They fight and hit and laugh at one another’s misfortunes with devilish delight and you love them more for it.

Amy, too, gets some much-deserved respect. The long-misunderstood March brat is allowed to grow up and mature, and Pugh is just the actor to bridge the gap between naive child and woman making her own decisions.

And it’s not just Amy. This film also lifts up and makes whole truly supporting characters. Marmee (Laura Dern) gets to be the nurturing and wise mother who also admits her own shortcomings. Aunt March is elevated from stodgy caricature to a stately matriarch who may be tough but is never not astute. Even Mr. March (Bob Odenkirk) gets a personality and some humor to boot. Perhaps the most surprising, however, is Mr. Laurence (Chris Cooper) who may leave you wiping your eyes more than once.

It’s an astonishing accomplishment for what is only Gerwig’s second feature as a director. “Lady Bird” may have been autobiographical, but “Little Women” is an artist’s statement.

“Little Women,” a Sony Pictures release, is rated PG by the Motion Picture Association of America for “for thematic elements and brief smoking.” Running time: 134 minutes. Four stars out of four.

___

MPAA Definition of PG: Parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories