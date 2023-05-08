HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Country music fans may want to reserve Sept. 12 to visit the Kansas State Fair. That’s the night Cooper Alan will be the grandstand act. His opening act will be Frank Ray.

Alan’s hit singles include “New Normal,” “Tough Ones,” “Colt 45 (Country Remix),” and “Can’t Dance.”

His promoters say he has built a fanbase of over 10 million followers and has earned more than 200 million streams on his music.

Ray is a former police officer turned country singer. He’s known for his unique blend of traditional country and Latin influences.

His song “Country’d Look Good On You” was the most added song on country radio by a new artist in 2021.

Grandstand reserved seating tickets for Sept. 12 are $30. Each ticket also includes a gate admission scan, valid on Sept. 12 only.

The fair presale begins this Thursday, May 11, at 8 a.m. Tickets for the public go on sale Friday, May 12, at 8 a.m. Click here for more details.