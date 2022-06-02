WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita’s 50th Riverfest begins on Friday, June 3, and runs through Saturday, June 11. Below is a list of the main events and attractions that are taking place on opening day, along with general information.

Events

Safelite AutoGlass Sundown Parade

A Riverfest tradition: the Sundown Parade is a chance for the community to watch the businesses, organizations, and schools that make Wichita, Wichita.

The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Wichita. The route will begin at 2nd and Main, heads down to English Street, travels over to Market Street, and back towards 2nd Street.

Be on the lookout for the KSN crew and KSN’s Storm Tracker 3.

Click here to find more information about the Safelite Autoglass Sundown Parade.

Wichita Symphony Orchestra

After the parade, the orchestra will begin their Twilight Pops Concert at 8 p.m. on the Kennedy Plaza stage.

To learn more about the Wichita Symphony Orchestra and the concert, click here.

Textron Opening Night Fireworks

Another tradition for Riverfest is fireworks!

Both Riverfest attendees and the Wichita community will be able to witness the opening night fireworks along with the Arkansas River Bank between Kellogg Avenue and 1st Street.

The display launches from Douglas Avenue Bridge at 9:45 p.m.

Attractions

Quantum Credit Union Food Court

What is a festival without a food court?

Beginning at 11 a.m., Riverfest attendees will be able to purchase food and drinks using tickets sold at the ticket booths. Fidelity Bank ATMs will also be available to withdraw cash for tickets.

Fun fact, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., guests will be able to get into the food court without needing a button.

Here is a list of the 13 food court vendors that will be available:

Hoopingarner Philly Steaks

Hoopingarner Funnel Cakes

Tad’s Bodacious Burritos

Tad’s Chicken on a Stick

Made 2 Grill

Original Corn Roast

Chan’s Concessions D & J Pronto Pup

Dippin Dots

Texas Reds

Tacos tj 664

Santa Lucia Concessions

Big G’s

Click here to find what food and drink items will be available from each vendor at the Quantum Credit Union Food Court.

Courtesy: Wichita Festivals

Beer Garden

Adults will be able to beat the heat with their beverage of choice. Whether it’s fresh-squeezed lemonade, beer, wine, or a cocktail, adults can find their drinks at the Beer Garden.

Alcohol is not limited to the Beer Garden, adults will be able to travel around their festival with their drinks.

Kids’ Corner

On Riverfest’s event schedule, it lists the Kids’ Corner as being open and available on Friday, June 3 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. However, it does not offer a schedule of events for Friday.

At the Kids’ Corner, Riverfest attendees can expect to find kid-friendly activities and events, including princess meet and greets, balloons twisting, bubble fun, clowns, and a petting zoo.

For more information about the Kids’ Corner and its schedule, click here.

Riverfest Carnival

One of Riverfest’s main attractions is its carnival.

Located in the parking lot southeast of the Hyatt Regency Wichita, attendees can find all of the classic carnival rides. Tickets for the rides and vendors can be purchased in this area.

Expo Hall and Exhibition Hall

For those who need to get out of the sun for a while, or just want to stay inside, attendees can enter both the Expo Hall and the Exhibition Hall.

Inside these halls, attendees can find indoor events in air-conditioned comfort during the weekend. The Expo Hall will be open on the final weekend of the festival and the Exhibition Hall will be open on both Saturdays.

Boats & Bikes at River Vista

Ever wanted to ride down the Arkansas River? Here’s your chance!

Anyone who wants to go out onto the river can hop on a paddleboat, kayak, or canoe. They can even participate in races.

Kennedy Plaza

This plaza is where everyone wants to be.

Whether you are watching a famous headliner, featured opener, or local showcase, you can enjoy music right outside of Century II in the comfort of your lawn chair and/or blanket while enjoying some food and drink from the Riverfest vendors.

House of Schwan Budweiser Clydesdale Stables

The Budweiser Clydesdales are back again!

Visit the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales during open festival hours at the former downtown public library.

General information

Buttons

Riverfest buttons are your key to getting into the festival. These buttons are only available at local QuikTrips, Wichita Festivals, 444 E. William St., and online.

This year’s 50th Riverfest design was created by Joe Worley. He designed the flyers, adult buttons, and children’s buttons. Click here to read all about it.

Buttons are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Admission is free for children under the age of 5. These buttons are also good for the duration of the festival.

Parking

Downtown Wichita can be confusing for many with all of the one-way streets, especially with streets being blocked off for Riverfest.

VisitWichita has put together an interactive parking map to help you find the most convenient parking option, including covered parking.

Click here to view the interactive map.

Rules and Safety

Do Wear your Riverfest button

Provide ample time for bag checks

Visit the Wichita Riverfest mobile app

Remember to wear sunscreen and comfortable shoes

Bring a sealed or empty water bottle to refill at the festival

Be courteous to other festival attendees

Be kind and patient with vendors and Riverfest workers

Visit often

Check the lost and found for any missing items or Wichita Festivals, 444 E. William St. Don’t Leave blankets, tarps, and other personal belongings overnight

Bring pets, coolers, or outside food and drink

Ride bicycles, skateboards, scooters, etc.

Bring weapons

Buy buttons from anyone else besides QuikTip and Wichita Festivals

To find more information about Riverfest 2022 and to find out what events are coming up, click here.