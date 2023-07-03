(WJW) – Drena De Niro, the adopted daughter of renowned actor Robert De Niro, has confirmed the death of her son, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez.

Leandro was just 19.

Sharing her grief on Instagram, Drena expressed her profound love for her “darling boy” and the indescribable pain she feels in his absence.

“I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life,” she shared.

“I wish that love alone could have saved you,” she wrote.

Leandro, who followed in the footsteps of his famous family by pursuing a career in acting, starred alongside his mother in the acclaimed film A Star Is Born. He also appeared in other notable productions, such as The Collection and Cabaret Maxime.

There is no word on his cause of death.