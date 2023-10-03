WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This Sunday’s rock concert at Wichita’s Riverfront Stadium has been canceled.
The Wichita Wind Surge, Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, announced Tuesday that the “90’s Rock in the Park” concert slated for Sunday, Oct. 8, has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.
If you have a ticket, your money will be refunded.
The concert was going to be the first one held at the stadium.
The lineup included:
- Black Daze: The Ultimate Soundgarden Tribute
- Rooster, a tribute to Alice in Chains
- Corduroy, the Pearl Jam experience