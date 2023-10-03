WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This Sunday’s rock concert at Wichita’s Riverfront Stadium has been canceled.

The Wichita Wind Surge, Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, announced Tuesday that the “90’s Rock in the Park” concert slated for Sunday, Oct. 8, has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.

If you have a ticket, your money will be refunded.

The concert was going to be the first one held at the stadium.

The lineup included: