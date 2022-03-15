SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The general public now has another option to see Jay Leno when he comes to Salina in April. The popular entertainer is making three appearances in Salina on April 8.

One is invitation-only at The Garage, but the other two are open to those who buy tickets.

At 8:30 p.m., Leno will perform a comedy act at the Stiefel Theatre. There are still some tickets available for the Stiefel performance. They start at $77. Click on StiefelTheatre.org to buy tickets.

In between those two events, Leno will speak at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet and membership meeting. He will talk about his business experiences and motor hobbies. The event is being held in the Tony’s Pizza Events Center arena.

On Tuesday, the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce announced it is offering gallery seating to the general public for $35 a person. Dinner is not included in gallery seating.

There are still a few dinner tickets available. Dinner tickets cost $65 for Chamber members and $90 for the general public.

To order dinner or gallery tickets:

Call the Chamber at 785-827-9301

Email Sandy Cole – scole@salinakansas.org

Stop by the Chamber office, 120 W. Ash, Salina

The banquet will begin at 6 p.m. The program will start at approximately 6:30. For more information on the banquet and Jay Leno, go to the Chamber’s website at SalinaKansas.org.

There is an artist COVID-19 policy requiring proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative test within 48 hours before the Chamber event and the Stiefel Theatre performance. The Chamber is partnering with Salina Family Healthcare Center for those requiring testing.