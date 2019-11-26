1  of  19
Sam Hunt: Sorry for driving drunk after Tennessee show

Entertainment
FILE – In this file photo, Aug. 22, 2018, file photo, Sam Hunt accepts the ACM Gene Weed Milestone Award at the 12th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Sam Hunt has apologized for drinking and driving.

The Tennessean reports Hunt tweeted Friday that he made the “poor and selfish” decision to drive himself home after a friend’s show in Nashville last week. Hunt was arrested Thursday and charged with driving under the influence and violating open container law.

Recently released 911 calls show Metro Nashville police received several reports of an SUV driving the wrong way down a one-way road. An arrest warrant says officers found Hunt swerving between lanes and pulled him over. It says two empty beer containers were in the passenger seat. The newspaper says he had a blood-alcohol level of .173, over the legal driving limit of .08.

Hunt’s been released on bond and is set to appear in court in January.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

