Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung is hoping you’ll fall in love with its new folding phone when it comes out this Valentine’s Day.
The Galaxy Z Flip unveiled Tuesday is a follow-up to the folding smartphone the company launched last year. That model had issues with screen defects and a delayed launch.
The company redesigned this new offering to be more like a high tech flip phone.
“It’s a more appealing idea, I think, where its meant to fold down to a smaller size versus the idea of a phone getting even larger,” says CNET’s Scott Stein.
The Z Flip features a new kind of bendable glass and improved screen durability.
Samsung hopes to generate buzz in the growing foldables market. Just last week, Motorola released a similar-looking Razr phone.
Samsung also unveiled its new flagship S20 series, all equipped with a major camera makeover with 8K video, better specs and 5G capability built-in across the board.
