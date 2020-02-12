1  of  28
Closings and Delays
Chisholm Trail Church of Christ Heritage Baptist Church Hutchinson - Friendship meals Hutchinson Grace Bible Church Hutchinson Union Valley Bible Church McPherson Church of Christ McPherson Church of Christ McPherson Countryside Covenant Church McPherson First United Methodist Church Moundridge Eden Mennonite Church Newton Christian Church Park City Baptist Church South Hutchinson Saltcity Cowboy Church Turon - Friendship Meals Vallery Center Faith Church Whitewater Community Church Whitewater Grace Hill Mennonite Church Wichita Anchor of Hope Baptist Wichita Believers Southern Baptist Church Wichita Chisholm Trail Church of Christ Wichita County Acres Baptist Church Wichita Faith Christian Church Wichita First MB Church Wichita Glenville Baptist Church Wichita Hillside Christian Church Wichita The Altar Church Wichita University Congregational Church Wichita West Douglas Church of Christ

Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Flip

Entertainment

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

Samsung is hoping you’ll fall in love with its new folding phone when it comes out this Valentine’s Day.

The Galaxy Z Flip unveiled Tuesday is a follow-up to the folding smartphone the company launched last year.  That model had issues with screen defects and a delayed launch.

The company redesigned this new offering to be more like a high tech flip phone.

“It’s a more appealing idea, I think, where its meant to fold down to a smaller size versus the idea of a phone getting even larger,” says CNET’s Scott Stein.

The Z Flip features a new kind of bendable glass and improved screen durability.

Samsung hopes to generate buzz in the growing foldables market.  Just last week, Motorola released a similar-looking Razr phone.

Samsung also unveiled its new flagship S20 series, all equipped with a major camera makeover with 8K video, better specs and 5G capability built-in across the board.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories