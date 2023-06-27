NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sand Creek Summer Daze Festival is quickly approaching. The festival will be held July 6-8 in Newton’s Athletic Park.

The festival started in 2018 and has grown significantly. The festival has food, sporting and kids events and boasts multiple stage concerts and individual music performances.

“With the Sand Creek Summer Daze button, you get to the semi-pro baseball game on Thursday. On Friday night, we have a country concert featuring one local artist and one very high end artist out of Texas, some red dirt country. Saturday, we have a bunch of events during the day for the kids, a huge kids area, magicians, ventriloquists, and a lot of water fights going on,” said Greg Hanson, executive director of Sand Creek Summer Daze.

Pricing is $4 at all pre-sale events and $5 at the gates. For a list of the events, click here.