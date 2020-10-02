‘Saturday Night Live’ returns with host Chris Rock

“Saturday Night Live” returns this week for a new season and it’s first in-studio shows since early March.

The show taped three “at home” editions back in the spring after the COVID-19 pandemic made gathering for rehearsals and taping impossible.

Former cast member Chris Rock returns to host, with Megan Thee Stallion joining as musical guest.

Cast member Alex Moffat says there’s nothing quite like the feeling of going “live” in Studio 8H.

“It feels like we’re playing a playoff game every single time,” Moffat says. “So there is a certain, butterflies, but a good butterflies, like a certain burst of energy that’s like, whoop!  Here we go!  It’s time, baby!   It’s a neat feeling, it’s great!” 

