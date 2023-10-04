WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Saturday Night Live is starting off its 49th season with host Pete Davidson and musical guest Ice Spice.

The show will air at 10:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, Oct. 14, on NBC and Peacock.

Davidson is currently on a stand-up tour throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Ice Spice will perform as an SNL musical guest for the first time. Her music has reached more than 4 billion global streams in the past year, and she was named Best New Artist at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

The entire cast from season 48 is returning, in addition to Chloe Troast joining as a featured player.

Bad Bunny will be the host and musical guest on SNL at 10:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The Grammy Award-winning artist’s fourth studio album, “Un Verano Sin Ti,” broke the record earlier this year as the most streamed album ever on Spotify.

You can stream every season of SNL now on Peacock.