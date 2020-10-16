‘Saturday Night Live’ welcomes Issa Rae

“Saturday Night Live” returns this week with actress Issa Rae making her first appearance as host.

Even for an actress with multiple Golden Globe and Emmy nominations under her belt, Rae is getting an education this week at SNL.

“I’m learning. I’m a student here. So, I’m definitely doing things I’ve never gotten a chance to do on screen before,” she says.

Lessons for the rookie host include getting used to the show’s unique rhythms and its veteran cast.

“This is their show, at the end of the day, but they make you feel like it’s yours,” she says. “But it’s just it’s a schedule, it’s non stop. And it’s all about making the best, funniest show possible.”

Rae is being joined by this week’s musical guest, Justin Bieber.

