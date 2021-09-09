Scary Movie Mondays returning to StarLite Drive-In

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Big Scene is partnering with Starlite Drive-In to bring back Scary Movie Mondays to raise funds for L.A.P.P. Animal Shelter.

This is the 11th year Wichita Big Screen is hosting a classic movie horror festival at the Starlite Drive-In, and their 9th year of raising funds for the only no-kill shelter in Wichita, L.A.P.P. Animal Shelter.

“We’ve got a fantastic, eclectic lineup this year with nine classic fright-flicks,” said Wichita Big Screen Founder Leif Jonker. “There are very scary, but super-fun, cult-favorites with “Return of the Living Dead,” “Night of the Creeps,” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street part 2.”

“We’re happy to report that we have two family-friendly titles with “Monster Squad,” and the original 1951 “The Thing from Another World (70th Anniversary).”

“And last, but far from least, we’ve got full-tilt scary, horror masterpieces, with John Carpenter’s “The Thing (early 40th Anniversary),” and William Peter Blatty’s “The Exorcist part 3.”

“As we do every year we’ll have our popular custom-made pre-shows and intermissions featuring cult short films, music videos and vintage horror movie trailers, plus, we have at least two specially recorded introductions from the film’s makers.”

The cost of the event is $15 per carload or $10 for single admissions.

On Monday, September 20, “Return of the Living Dead” and William Peter Blatty’s “The Exorcist III: Legion” will play.

On Monday, September 27, “Monster Squad” and “Night of the Creeps” will play.

On Monday, October 4, “A Nightmare on Elm Street 2,” “Alone in the Dark” and a secret third movie will play.

On Monday, October 11, “The Thing from Another World (1951)” and John Carpenter’s “The Thing (1982)” will play.

The StarLite Drive-Ins Scary Movie Mondays

Alongside donations, Wichita Big Screen will donate a portion of their proceeds from the sales of festival tickets and merchandise to L.A.P.P. Animal Shelter.