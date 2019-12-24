SeaWorld Orlando to change killer whale show in 2020

FILE – In this Monday, March 7, 2011, file photo, killer whale Tilikum, right, watches as SeaWorld Orlando trainers take a break during a training session at the theme park’s Shamu Stadium in Orlando, Fla. SeaWorld is ending its practice of killer whale breeding following years of controversy over keeping orcas in captivity. The company […]

(AP) – SeaWorld Orlando says it’ll begin 2020 by changing its centerpiece killer-whale show.

The theme park will replace its “One Ocean” show with “Orca Encounter.” The new show is about killer whales’ behavior and the importance of conservation.

“One Ocean” revolved around a conservation theme. It was SeaWorld’s first show that did not include trainers in the water with the killer whales.

The changes came after the 2010 death of SeaWorld Orlando trainer Dawn Brancheau, who was battered and drowned by a killer whale.

In 2013, the documentary “Blackfish” was critical of SeaWorld policies. Animal rights group PETA has pushed for the company to relocate its animals to coastal sanctuaries.

LATEST STORIES: