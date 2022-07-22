WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new train opened to the public at the Sedgwick County Zoo after a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony on Friday.

The Martha C. Buford Safari Express is a C.P. Huntington Electric Train built locally by Last Chance Rides. It takes guests on a 1.3-mile journey through the zoo, offering never-before-seen views from behind the scenes.

“The Sedgwick County Zoo was always a passion to my mom,” R.C. Buford, Martha Buford’s son, said. “And to be able to be a part of the Zoo for a long time, to help build an amazing zoo for Wichita, and Sedgwick County, and the state of Kansas, she was always very proud of.”

Sedgwick County Zoo members can ride the train for $4. The cost for non-members is $5. The zoo is also launching a “Go Wild” attraction pass, which allows guests to purchase five attraction tickets for the price of four.

Those tickets can be redeemed at any of the zoo’s attractions, including Safari Express, Stingray Cove, Giraffe Feeding, and Boat Ride. The Go Wild pass is $16 for members and $20 for non-members.

To purchase tickets or find more information, you can visit the Sedgwick County Zoo’s website by clicking here.