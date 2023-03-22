(WJW) — A 30-year-old actor, singer and businesswoman has cracked the 400 million mark in Instagram followers, becoming the first woman to do so.

Selena Gomez, who got her start on “Barney & Friends” as a child, has now made history, beating out Kylie Jenner (and her 382 million followers) to become the most-followed woman on the platform.

Yet, the “Only Murders in the Building” star is still trailing behind two of the most famous men on the planet: soccer moguls Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who have 562 million followers and 442 million followers, respectively.

Selena Gomez arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Actor and musician Selena Gomez attends a special screening of the Apple Original Films documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” hosted by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul at Metrograph on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Steve Martin, left, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short at the 74th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

Gomez, who has been very open about her struggles with mental illness and other health issues, has spoken out about the dangers of social media and even said she was taking a break from it for a while last month, Vanity Fair reported.

At the time, however, she assured fans she was “very happy.”

“I’m good, I love the way I am,” she said, in part.

In celebration of her recent landmark accomplishment, Gomez took to Instagram saying, “Wishing I could hug all 400 million of you.”