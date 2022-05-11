WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15, Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center will host the production of Shen Yun.

Shen Yun is an artistic revival and celebration of China’s 5,000-year cultural heritage. “Through breathtaking dance and music, Shen Yun’s artists tell of a time when divine beings walked upon the earth, leaving behind a culture that inspired generations. Ancient Chinese wisdom, infused with Buddhist and Taoist spirituality and values, gave birth to everything from medical innovations to opera, dance, architecture, and even martial arts. But after decades of communist rule, much of this divinely inspired culture has been destroyed or forgotten.”

What does Shen Yun mean? Shen means “divine,” and Yun stands for “personal bearing or inner charm.” Together, the name Shen Yun means “the beauty of divine beings dancing.”

“The gong resounds, the curtain opens and a heavenly scene is right before your eyes. Fairies emerge from a sea of billowing clouds. Mongolians ride on horseback across grasslands as vast as the sky. Classic stories of love and loss, of humor and heroic deeds, come to life. You will be amazed by how vibrant, exciting and profound classical Chinese culture can be.” Shen Yun

This production tours 150 cities around the world every year. From Tokyo to Paris, Sydney to New York. According to Shen Yun, some audience members will drive hundreds of miles to see the performances. Others see it multiple times.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on May 14 and 1:30 p.m. on May 15. Guests are encouraged to arrive at least one hour in advance. Each show will run for 2 hours and 15 minutes, including intermission. Ticket prices start at $80. Children under the age of 4 are not admitted.

To learn more about Shen Yun and/or view the trailer for the production, click here.