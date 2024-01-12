(NBC News) — Friday on “Dateline,” when Corey Shaughnessy wakes up to gunfire in the middle of the night, she shoots at the intruder and miraculously survives, only to discover that her husband Ted has been killed.

Detectives wonder if the couple’s job as local jewelry shop owners could be a possible motive until the investigation takes a turn that no one saw coming.

Andrea Canning goes inside the investigation of a potential murder-for-hire plot in Texas. Here is a preview of her report:

ANDREA CANNING: What happens that night?

COREY: You know, it was just a normal evening, just absolutely normal. You know, you eat dinner, you watch little TV, you go to bed. Just, you’re gonna wake up and go to work the next day.

Ordinary moments that together add up to a life. Corey Shaughnessy and her husband Ted had had thousands of nights like that.

ANDREA CANNING: Did you usually say love you before bed or anything-

COREY SHAUGHNESSY: Wouldn’t that be nice?

ANDREA CANNING: Like that?

COREY SHAUGHNESSY: You should do it every night because you just never know.

The little things they took for granted on that quiet street in Austin where they built their lives, raised their son. A tight-knit family that had everything, until the early morning hours of March 2, 2018.

ANDREA CANNING: So, you’re sound asleep —

COREY SHAUGHNESSY: Sound asleep. We’re both sound asleep. Um, and then, um, we hear, uh, one of the dogs bark.

It was around 4:30 a.m. Corey and Ted were the only ones home. Their 19-year-old son Nicolas lived with his girlfriend two hours away. Ted went to see what was happening.

COREY SHAUGHNESSY: He got up, got his gun, like he did every single time. And usually, it was because there was a deer in the backyard or there was a ‘possum on the porch. As normal, he went to investigate and I turned over to go back to sleep.

And I think I had just put my head back on the pillow when I heard the first shot.

ANDREA CANNING: A gunshot?

