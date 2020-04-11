(CNN) – A legendary singer-songwriter admitted he is recovering from the coronavirus Friday.
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds revealed on Instagram that he and his family had previously tested positive for COVID-19.
The 61-year-old first thanked fans for their birthday wishes in a note. He then opened up about his diagnosis calling it “incredibly scary.”
Edmonds said he and his family have since been retested and no longer have the virus.
The 11-time Grammy winner did not say who in his family had contracted the disease. Edmonds and his wife have a daughter. He also has two sons from a previous marriage.
- Coronavirus cases in Kansas leap to 1,268 with 55 deaths
- Singer Babyface reveals COVID-19 diagnosis
- Boeing produces thousands of 3D reusable face shields
- WATCH SOON: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 11-12
- Hair dye is the next ‘panic buying’ item