Singer Babyface reveals COVID-19 diagnosis

(CNN) – A legendary singer-songwriter admitted he is recovering from the coronavirus Friday.

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds revealed on Instagram that he and his family had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

The 61-year-old first thanked fans for their birthday wishes in a note. He then opened up about his diagnosis calling it “incredibly scary.”

Edmonds said he and his family have since been retested and no longer have the virus.

The 11-time Grammy winner did not say who in his family had contracted the disease. Edmonds and his wife have a daughter. He also has two sons from a previous marriage.