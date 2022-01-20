Slipknot announces 2022 tour stop in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Slipknot is coming to the Intrust Bank Arena on Saturday, March 29, featuring special guests In This Moment and Jinjer. This will be the third stop on their 2022 Knotfest Roadshow tour.

The tour will take place over two legs, bringing in new special guests for the tour’s second leg. The first leg features In This Moment and Jinger, and the second features Cypress Hill and Ho99o9. There will be a total of 20 stops in each leg.

If you cannot make it to the show in Wichita on March 29, Slipknot will return to Kansas on June 7 for a show in Bonner Springs at the Azura Amphitheater. This will be during their second leg of the tour.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. through selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755 SEAT or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena.

The band released statements alongside the tour announcement, sharing how excited they are, especially with everything that is going on in the world right now.

“It feels so good to get back out on the road with our Culture. Get ready for a brand new experience. See you soon,” said Slipknot’s clown.

“Even with everything going on in the world right now, we’re still extremely excited to come back out in the states, with two different, exciting packages. Whether it’s In This Moment and Jinjer, or Cypress and Ho99o9, we pride ourselves in bringing our fans the epicenter of our music and art. Come celebrate with us, and try to stay as safe as we will be,” said frontman Corey Taylor.

The tour will be part of Live Nation’s Live Stubs, which provides a digital collectible LFT ticket stub to the ticket holder, free with ticket purchase. Fans can view, share, gift, trade, and resell their live stubs on Livenation.com.

Date Location Venue March 16 Fargo, North Dakota FARGODOME March 18 Omaha, Nebraska CHI Health Center March 19 Wichita, Kansas INTRUST Bank Arena March 22 Memphis, Tennessee FedExForum March 23 Tulsa, Oklahoma BOK Center March 25 North Little Rock, Arkansas Simmons Bank Arena March 26 Durant, Oklahoma Choctaw Grand Theatre March 29 Birmingham, Alabama Legacy Arena at the BJCC March 30 N. Charleston, South Carolina North Charleston Coliseum April 1 Greensboro, North Carolina Greensboro Coliseum Complex April 2 Reading, Pennsylvania Santander Arena April 4 Cleveland, Ohio Rocket Mortage FieldHouse April 6 Green Bay, Wisconsin Resch Center April 7 Peoria, Illinois Peoria Civic Center April 9 Minneapolis, Minnesota Target Center April 11 Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada Canada Life Centre April 12 Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada Brandt Centre April 14 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada SaskTel Centre April 15 Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Rogers Place April 17 Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

