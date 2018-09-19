Entertainment

Sneak Peek: 'I Feed Bad'

By:

Posted: Sep 19, 2018 09:04 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 19, 2018 09:14 AM CDT

Sneak Peek: 'I Feed Bad'

The new sitcom "I Feel Bad" rolls out tonight on NBC. 

"Saturday Night Live" alum Amy Poehler and former "Scrubs" producer Aseem Batra are co-producing the comedy. 

It features a fabulously flawed mom who is trying to balance a hectic life.

The show premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. following the season finale of "America's Got Talent." 
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center