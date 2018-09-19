Sneak Peek: 'I Feed Bad' Video

The new sitcom "I Feel Bad" rolls out tonight on NBC.

"Saturday Night Live" alum Amy Poehler and former "Scrubs" producer Aseem Batra are co-producing the comedy.

It features a fabulously flawed mom who is trying to balance a hectic life.

The show premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. following the season finale of "America's Got Talent."

