Sneak Peek: 'I Feed Bad'
The new sitcom "I Feel Bad" rolls out tonight on NBC.
"Saturday Night Live" alum Amy Poehler and former "Scrubs" producer Aseem Batra are co-producing the comedy.
It features a fabulously flawed mom who is trying to balance a hectic life.
The show premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. following the season finale of "America's Got Talent."
