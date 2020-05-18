Sneak peek: ‘The Voice’ season finale on KSN

Entertainment

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

Five finalists take the stage tonight to give it their all in the first half of the two-part season finale of “The Voice.”

A lot has happened since the blind auditions, especially for Thunderstorm Artis.

“I started off this competition as a single, young bachelor.  I’m a married man now,” he says.

That means extra support for tonight’s finale performances.

“She’s going to be 100 times more nervous than I am,” Artis says of his new bride.  

Tonight each artist will each perform two solos, a cover and an original, and take part in a group performance.

“The Voice” begins tonight at 7 p.m. on KSN.  

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories