‘SNL’: Bowen Yang weighs in on Paul Rudd hosting for 5th time

(NBC) — “Saturday Night Live” has its final show for 2021 on Saturday, Dec. 18 and Paul Rudd is serving as host joining the “five-timers” club.

Cast member Bowen Yang talked about Rudd’s return as well as the moment that earned Yang a place in “SNL” lore.

When people talk about Yang, they talk about his four minutes as the Titanic iceberg.

“I kind of can’t believe I got to do that,” said Yang. “And that people still will want to talk about it. And it’s just, it’s so flattering.”

Going viral was one measure of success, making it into the 30 Rock gift shop was another.

“On one of the walls in the SNL section of the store, I can, I can sort of peek out of the corner of my eye, there’s just me as the iceberg just on the wallpaper and I go, ‘Wow,’ it’s I made it to the wallpaper of the gift shop,” said Yang. “That’s how you know.”

This season he notably played a put-upon Oompa Loompa and a sassy spider.

“I still wake up every day thinking, ‘I can’t believe I work there,’” said Yang.

This week, Yang’s job means working alongside “People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive,” Paul Rudd.

“It’s a refreshing definition of sexiness, I think, because he’s just so personable and funny, and kind and warm,” said Yang.

It also helps the cast that Rudd has hosted four times before.

“You’re like, oh, I know what this is like, this is sort of old hat for me,” said Yang. “But in a fun way, I get to sort of experiment do different things.”

Which adds to the fun for this week’s pre-holiday mission.

“Just leave people with something nice to talk about until we come back in January,” said Yang.

Bowen Yang and company welcome musical guest Charli XCX, as well as host Rudd, Saturday, Dec. 18.

Watch “Saturday Night Live,” Dec. 18 at 11:30 p.m. on NBC4.