WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State Fair has announced that comedian Rob Schneider will be the grandstand act on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The NBC “Saturday Night Live” veteran has gone on to a successful career in films and television and continues his worldwide stand-up tour.

Schneider currently co-stars in Netflix’s “Home Team,” starring Kevin James. He also recently completed production on the film “Daddy Daughter Trip,” which he produced, directed and starred in.

Many people will recognize him from roles in “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo,” “Animal,” “Hot Chick,” “The Benchwarmers,” “Grownups,” “The Waterboy,” “Little Nicky,” “The Longest Yard,” “50 First Dates,” “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry,” animated film “8 Crazy Nights,” and Netflix’s “The Wrong Missy” and “Hubie Halloween.”

Comedian Byron Kennedy will be Schneider’s opening act on Sept. 10. Kennedy has been featured on Comedy Central’s “Roast Battle” and MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out.”

According to the Kansas State Fair website, tickets are $40, $60 and $70. In addition, each grandstand ticket includes a gate admission scan. Presale begins this Thursday, April 13. Click here to learn more.