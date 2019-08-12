Some of ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ cast to celebrate film

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Some cast members of the “The Shawshank Redemption” movie will reunite in Ohio for the film’s 25th anniversary celebration.

The Aug. 16-18 celebration of the film shot almost entirely in and around the northern Ohio city of Mansfield will feature various events, including panel discussions with crew and cast members.

Organizers say TV personality and film critic Ben Mankiewicz will lead one discussion Friday in Mansfield at the Renaissance Theatre, where the movie premiered in 1994. It will precede a screening of the film starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman.

The host of Turner Classic Movies also will moderate another discussion Saturday at the Ohio State Reformatory that served as Shawshank State Prison in the movie.

A schedule of activities can be found on the Shawshank Trail website .