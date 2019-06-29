Sports radio host loses job after comment about Chiefs’ coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A sports radio host has lost his job after a comment he made about Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and his family stirred outrage.

The Kansas City Star reports that Union Broadcasting announced Friday afternoon that it had reached a mutual agreement to part ways with Kevin Kietzman. He had been suspended since Tuesday from WHB (810 AM), where he was a key on-air personality.

Issues arose Monday when Kietzman said on his “Between The Lines” program that Reid has had “a lot of things go bad on him: family and players.” Kietzman then added that Reid “is not good at fixing people.”

Kietzman has denied that he was referring to Reid’s son Garrett, who died in 2012 at the age of 29 of a heroin overdose.

Union Broadcasting Statment Regarding Kevin Kietzman's Comments on BTL on June 24thhttps://t.co/wqDaPcUsQw — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) June 25, 2019

Holy hat what’s going on here? I never mentioned one word about the tragic death of Andy Reid’s son and quickly corrected a caller who did. I was talking about the owner’s record of “fixing” players, the team’s record and Andy’s record. I was referencing the drug (1/3) — kevin kietzman (@kkwhb) June 25, 2019

addiction and convictions for dealing drugs. When they served time and Reid hired them to work for his football teams, it was no longer a private matter. But blaming a parent for the death of their child in these circumstances is unthinkable and reprehensible. Period. It (2/3) — kevin kietzman (@kkwhb) June 25, 2019

was NEVER mentioned or discussed and NEVER entered my mind. It makes me sad that somehow that’s what some of you thought I was saying. That would be despicable. (3/3) — kevin kietzman (@kkwhb) June 25, 2019