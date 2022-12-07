WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Starlite Drive-In has announced this weekend, Dec. 9 and 10, will be their final weekend of the 2022 season.

It’s been four years since Wichita’s last drive-in theater was saved from closure. The City of Wichita was able to use funds from the sale of the downtown Hyatt to provide a $200,000 loan to Blake Smith, the current owner, in order to save the Starlite.

“What a great season for us! Some of the highlights of the 2022 season were our annual Scary Movie Sundays in October, retro movies in September, and of course the blockbusters of Top Gun-Maverick, Jurassic World-Dominion, and the latest Minions the Rise of Gru,” said Smith in a news release. “We look forward to being back open in the Spring of 2023!”

For the final weekend, the Starlite will open at 5 p.m. While supplies last, a 2022 souvenir cup will be handed out to all those who attend.

Admission will be $10 a carload. Gift cards for the 2023 season will also be available for purchase.

Screen 1 features:

Violent Night R 7:15 p.m.

Krampus PG-13 9:10 p.m.

Screen 2 features:

How the Grinch Stole Christmas PG 7:25 p.m.

The Grinch (2018) PG 9:15 p.m.