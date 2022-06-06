WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Starlite Drive-in is celebrating national drive-in movie day on Monday, June 6.

They will be celebrating by offering $15 carloads. They will also be giving out souvenir cups to the first 50 cars. The souvenir cup will be good for $1 refills for the rest of the 2022 season.

On Star 1, The Bob’s Burgers Movie will begin at 9:20 p.m. Afterwards, on the same screen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will start at 11:05 p.m.

On Star 2, Top Gun: Maverick will begin at 9 p.m. Afterwards, on the same screen, The Lost City will start at 11:15 p.m.

Cannot make it on Monday? The Starlite Drive-in is open seven days a week during the summer. Click here for showtimes.

Upcoming movies coming to the Starlite Drive-in include Jurassic World Dominion, Lightyear, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Halloween Ends.