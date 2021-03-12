Starlite Drive-In to host a free night for first responders and healthcare workers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Starlite Drive-In announced it will host a Thank You night, with free admission for first responders, healthcare workers, and their families.

It will take place on Saturday, March 13th.

“We wanted the opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to all of our first responders and healthcare workers,” said Blake Smith, owner of the Starlite.

For admission to this event, first responders and healthcare workers will only need to show a valid badge or ID, which will give everyone in their vehicle free admission.

Starlite Drive-In will open the 2021 season on Friday, March 12th and will feature “Death Alley“, a film that was partially shot in Wichita. The showtimes for the season premiere are as follows: Star 1 – Death Alley at 7:30 p.m, Wichita at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and are on sale now at starlitefun.com. On Saturday, the showtimes for the thank you night are as follows: Star 1 – Backdraft at 7:30 p.m., Police Academy at 9:45 p.m.; Star 2 – Despicable Me at 7:15 p.m., Dolittle at 9:05 p.m. Admission for this event is free with a valid badge or ID, and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.