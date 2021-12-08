Starlite Drive-In’s final weekend of 2021 season features Christmas themed movies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Starlite Drive-In will wrap up the 2021 season this coming weekend.

On Friday and Saturday night, the Starlite will open at 5 p.m. with movies priced at $15.00 a carload.

The movies all have a Christmas theme. They include “Christmas Vacation”, “Gremlins”, “Elf” and the “Polar Express”.

The drive-in will reopen in spring 2022.

In a news release, the Starlite’s owner said the season has been good.

“Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 has been a solid season for the drive-in. We thank all the patrons that came out to support the drive-in this season and we look forward to serving one and all in 2022!” said Blake Smith, Starlite owner.

See the trailers of the movies above.

