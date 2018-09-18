Stars have one shot during tonight's episode of 'America's Got Talent'
It's all or nothing tonight for finalists on "America's Got Talent."
The survivors of a summer-long search for talent will take the stage one last time as they compete to win.
"It's really been an awesome journey just looking at the growth I have in myself," says violinist Brian King Joseph.
A shy teen from England has been a favorite all season.
"I'm just going to go in and have fun and whatever happens, happens for a reason," singer Courtney Hadwin says.
A special performance tonight could be life changing tomorrow.
The final two nights of "America's Got Talent" airs at 7 p.m. on KSN.
