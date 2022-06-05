WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Riverfest concerts scheduled for Sunday, June 5, have been moved to an earlier time.

The new schedule for performances on the Acura Stage at Kennedy Plaza is now as follows:

4:30 p.m. – Prodigals

6 p.m. – The Freedom Affair

7:30 p.m. – WAR

The concerts are free with a Riverfest button. Buttons are $15 for adults and $5 for children 6-12. Admission is free for children five and younger. You can buy buttons at any local QuikTrip or at Riverfest.

To buy a VIP ticket, click here. VIP is standing only, no chairs will be permitted.