‘Superstore’ season premieres tonight on KSN

(NBC) — “Superstore” returns tonight for a new season set in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had a ton of conversations over the past few months, ‘Do we do this? Do we tell the story of the pandemic, are we wearing masks, are we following protocols? Is this even a part of the story?’,” said Ben Feldman, who plays “Jonah” on the show.
Ultimately, producers felt they owed it to the characters, comedic versions of store workers who, in real life, suddenly became essential.
“We’re all in a place right now where we’re excited to see ourselves and what’s going on in real life on TV in a way that we can laugh about it,” Feldman says.
"We're all in a place right now where we're excited to see ourselves and what's going on in real life on TV in a way that we can laugh about it," Feldman says.
