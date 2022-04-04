WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Swedish musical sensation Gunhild Carling will be performing Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Crown Uptown in Wichita.

Carling is an internationally acclaimed star known for her favorite swinging jazz standards, playing one of many instruments (trumpet, trombone, harmonica, oboe, harp, flute, recorder, or jazz bagpipe) or juggling and tap dancing. During her finale, she plays three trumpets at once.

Carling competed on Sweden’s Dancing with The Stars, performed for Sweden’s Got Talent in 2017 and appeared on America’s Got Talent.

The show will be from 8-10 p.m. Tickets range from $40 to $28 and are available by clicking here.