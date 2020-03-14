1  of  19
SXSW will allow 2020 badges to be deferred to a future festival

Entertainment

by: Russell Falcon

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One week after the announcement that its 2020 festival had been canceled, South By Southwest announced on Friday that badge holders would be able to defer their badges to future festivals.

BACKGROUND: SXSW 2020 CANCELED amid COVID-19 concerns

In its announcement, SXSW says that badge holders can defer their badges to either 2021, 2022 or 2023. Additionally, badge holders will get 50% of the walk-up rate in an alternate year of their choosing between 2021 and 2023.

SXSW says in its letter:

“This is the first time in 34 years that SXSW has been canceled, and we are working as quickly as we can to recover from the shock and chart our course for the future. It’s really important to us that you are a part of that future.”

SXSW says that the deferral offer is non-transferable and requests must be submitted by April 30. Badge holders can click here to fill out the information form.

