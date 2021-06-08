Take steps now to increase odds of getting Garth Brooks tickets when they go on sale

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 08: Garth Brooks performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tickets for Garth Brooks’ concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium go on sale to the public Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m.

They are expected to sell quickly, but there are steps you can take to increase your chances of getting your hands on tickets.

BUY LEGIT TICKETS

The Kansas City Chiefs remind fans that there are only three ways to buy tickets on Friday. All three are through Ticketmaster:

Ticketmaster Online

Ticketmaster app on your phone

Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster — (877) 654-2784

DON’T RUN INTO TECH TROUBLE

Know which way you plan to buy tickets and plan in advance.

Make sure you know your Ticketmaster account and password before Friday morning, and make sure they work.

If you don’t already have a Ticketmaster account, create one before Friday morning.

If you plan to buy through Ticketmaster’s app, download it and sign into your account now.

OTHER TIPS AND TRICKS

Make sure you have updated personal and credit card info in your Ticketmaster account before Friday morning.

Join Ticketmaster’s Smart Queue before tickets go on sale Friday morning.

Check out Ticketmaster’s online help page for answers to other issues.

WIN TICKETS

You may not even need to buy tickets to go to the concert!