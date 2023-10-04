WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Tallgrass Film Festival kicks off Thursday in Wichita. It is the largest independent film festival in the state of Kansas. The festival is in its 21st year.

The film festival runs until Sunday and is held at venues across Wichita. To see the schedule, click here.

Melanie Addington, executive director of the festival, said there are over 80 categories for films, including Kansas filmmakers, Kansas features, late-night shorts, and more.

Last month, MovieMaker Magazine named the Tallgrass Film Festival a “Top 25 Coolest Film Festival in the World.”

To get tickets to experience the festival, click here. You can also visit the box office at 120 E. 1st St. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Oct. 5-8. You can buy passes online or tickets to individual films here.