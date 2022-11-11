KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — It hasn’t been two weeks since announcing her tour, but now, pop superstar Taylor Swift is adding a second “The Eras Tour” date in Kansas City.

The additional performance at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is one of 17 shows added on Friday, Nov. 11.

It is the second batch of additional tour dates after eight were added on Nov. 4.

Swift will now perform on July 7, 2023, and July 8, 2023, alongside MUNA and Gracie Abrams.

Presale tickets go on sale on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

The tour was announced days after the release of her 10th studio album “Midnights.”