EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WDAF) — Taylor Swift is back to cheer on her new favorite team.

Swift was spotted in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday night to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the New York Jets.

The world-renowned pop star appeared at the Chiefs’ Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears after being invited to a game at Arrowhead Stadium by Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift enjoyed the Bears game in a box suite next to Kelce’s mother, Donna, and celebrated Kelce’s third-quarter touchdown.

After the game, Kelce and Swift were seen walking out of the stadium, and they spent the evening together, according to multiple reports.

“She looked amazing,” said Kelce said on his New Heights podcast this week. “Everybody was talking about her and in a great light. And on top of that, you know, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. Of course, we script it all, ladies and gentlemen.”

“I met her. She was really good. Good people,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said before practice Wednesday. “Like Travis said, I’m going to let them have their privacy and keep it moving.”

Since Swift and Kelce dating rumors began swirling, Kelce’s jersey sales soared to the top five in the NFL and Chiefs merchandise has become difficult to come by.

If Swift begins attending more Chiefs games throughout the season, the lore and attention for the team will only skyrocket.

“Sounds like the Swifties are also part of Chiefs Kingdom,” Kelce said.