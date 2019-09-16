Taylor Swift will serve as the Mega Mentor on ‘The Voice’

by: KSN News

Taylor Swift

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2019 file photo, Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Ten-time Grammy Award winner and record-breaking global pop icon Taylor Swift will serve as the Mega Mentor on Season 17 of NBC’s Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice.” Coaches John Legend and Blake Shelton made the announcement on their socials today.

As “The Voice” Mega Mentor, Taylor will join coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to mentor the artists and prepare each team for the Knockout Rounds, which will begin airing in late October.

During the Knockout Rounds, the artists will be paired with a teammate and select their own songs to perform individually. Taylor will be on hand to work with all four coaches and their teams to provide feedback, suggestions and praise as the artists prepare for their performance. The coaches alone will choose the winner, and the artist not selected will be available to be stolen by another coach. This season each coach will only have one steal in the Knockout Rounds, making the stakes higher than ever.

Taylor previously served as the Key Advisor on Season 7 of “The Voice.” She also performed her chart-topping single “ME!” ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco on the Season 16 finale of “The Voice” earlier this year.

“The Voice” premieres Monday, Sept. 23, 7-9 p.m. on KSN.

