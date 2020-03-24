1  of  102
Taylor Swift’s publicist takes aim at Kim Kardashian in feud

FILE – In this Sept. 13, 2009 file photo, singer Kanye West takes the microphone from singer Taylor Swift as she accepts the “Best Female Video” award during the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Swift may have ended her feud with Katy Perry but the one with Kanye West seems simply not to want to die. New leaked video clip of the entire four-year-old phone call between the rapper and pop superstar about his controversial song “Famous” have been posted online and further complicate the picture of what happened.(AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Kanye West and Taylor Swift public beef has reignited again with the ongoing feud now involving his wife and Swift’s publicist.

Swift’s publicist, Tree Paine, fired back Monday night at Kim Kardashian West, who had defended herself after someone released a video, clipped into segments, of the full 25-minute conversation of Kanye West and Swift discussing his song “Famous.” Kardashian West posted several tweets Monday to address Swift who said in a statement earlier in the day on Instagram that she was illegally recorded in the “manipulated” video.

West was condemned for a lyric in which he called Swift a bitch in his 2016 song “Famous.” The rapper said Swift gave her blessing to use the lyric during a phone call, but the singer denied ever hearing the lyric.

The new footage of the phone call between West and Swift was posted online from an unknown source Friday night.

The new clips seem to corroborate Swift’s claims that West didn’t tell her the full lyrics of the song. But they also show West repeatedly asking Taylor for her approval of a lyric in which he raps: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, Why? I made that bitch famous.” Swift does tell West she thinks it’s funny, just as the rapper said when the song first was released.

Previously, Kardashian West seemed to vindicate her husband — months later — by releasing snippets of the call where Swift appeared to approve the lyrics. She said in a tweet Monday that Swift lied through her publicist that “Kanye never called to ask for permission.”

In response, Paine said in her tweet Monday that West did not call to get the lyric approved from Swift. She said West asked Swift if she could release the song on her Twitter account but she declined.

