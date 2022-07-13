HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas City rapper Tech N9ne and country artist Blane Howard have been added to the lineup at the Kansas State Fair.

The two artists will play on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. Chiefs mascot KC Wolf and the Kansas City Chiefs drumline “Rumble” will also appear during what officials call the “Kansas City Chiefs Red Friday Rally.”

Both artists share a love for the Kansas City Chiefs, with Tech N9ne’s song Red Kingdon and Howard’s Run It Back.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $30. You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

Tech N9ne (Courtesy: Kansas State Fair)

Blane Howard (Courtesy: Kansas State Fair)

2022 Kansas State Fair Nex-Tech Grandstand Acts (so far):

The Kansas State Fair runs from Sept. 9-18. To learn more information about the fair, click here.