Television honored its best at 70th Primetime Emmy Awards

Television honored its best Monday night during the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Amazon's streaming series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" lived up to its name, winning five awards, including best comedy, best actress, best supporting actress, and best writer and director.

Another first year comedy, HBO's "Barry," earned best actor for Bill Hader, and supporting honors for his co-star Henry Winkler.

HBO's "Game of Thrones" won best drama after a one year hiatus, and series star Peter Dinklage earned kudos as supporting actor.

The prize for lead actor went to Matthew Rhys for "The Americans," while Claire Foy claimed best actress for "The Crown," and Thandie Newton grabbed best support actress for "Westworld."

The night also produced some surprises, including an on-stage appearance by 96-year-old Betty White and a proposal from director Glenn Weiss.

